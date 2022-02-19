Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $188.30

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

