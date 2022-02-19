Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $188.30

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.
About Xilinx
Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.
