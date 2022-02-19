Brokers Set Expectations for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

