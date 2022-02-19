Brokers Set Expectations for Primerica, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $12.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $135.20 on Thursday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $134.47 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

