Brokers Set Expectations for Roku, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.85.

ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,330,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

