Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,789 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,523.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,572.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,738.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.