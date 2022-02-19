Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG opened at $45.52 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.