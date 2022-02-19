Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Hess Midstream worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $993.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

