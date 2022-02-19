Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH opened at $467.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.65 and its 200 day moving average is $446.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.