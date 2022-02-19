Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $22.97 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 24.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AZEK by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,618,000 after acquiring an additional 976,603 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,716,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

