Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,778 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,539,000 after purchasing an additional 207,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

