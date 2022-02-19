Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011 shares of company stock worth $601,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

