Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,901 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.01 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

