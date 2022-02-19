Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,841 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,841 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $595,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,861 shares of company stock worth $8,338,950.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

