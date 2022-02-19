Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,268 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

