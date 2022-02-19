BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.90. BTCS shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 246,380 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BTCS during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

