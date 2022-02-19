BTIG Research Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $99.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

RBLX stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

