Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Sells $105,472.50 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BG opened at $99.30 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $48,686,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

