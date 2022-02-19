Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.80 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, lowered their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.20. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

