Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.80 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, lowered their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.20. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
