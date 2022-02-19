Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Critical Analysis

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 0.89 $1.43 million $0.10 6.91 BIT Mining $3.34 million 58.16 -$34.21 million ($0.94) -2.93

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butler National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% BIT Mining -6.81% -26.96% -18.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Butler National and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Butler National beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

