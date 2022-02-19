Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $2,196.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,196.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,474.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,615.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,789.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,441.78 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

