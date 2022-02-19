CaixaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.41 or 0.06868672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,101.07 or 0.99963625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003239 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

