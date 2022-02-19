California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.55 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

