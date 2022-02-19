California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.86 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

