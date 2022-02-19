California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $174.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $126.42 and a one year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

