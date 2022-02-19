California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.