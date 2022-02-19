California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,347 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,081,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.