California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,689 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

