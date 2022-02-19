California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

