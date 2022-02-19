Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.23 to $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

