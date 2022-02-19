Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0 million to $365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.36 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of CMBM traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 710,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.11.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

