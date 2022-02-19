Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10 to $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 million to $81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.79 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. 710,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The company has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

