Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.