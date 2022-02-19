Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to C$231.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.13.

CDNAF opened at $151.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $145.82. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

