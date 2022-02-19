Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CBNK opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.