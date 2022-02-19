Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,363,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $41.26 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

