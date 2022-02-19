Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,603 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

