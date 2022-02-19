CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.