Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

