Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $144.23. Approximately 25,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,582,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day moving average of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

