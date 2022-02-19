CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 361,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,527. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

