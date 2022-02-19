Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $67.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of FUN opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

