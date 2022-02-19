Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.93.

NYSE:CE opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

