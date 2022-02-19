Centiva Capital LP Buys 387 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $290.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

