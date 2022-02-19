Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,695 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 706,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

