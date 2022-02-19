Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 375.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 22.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.52 and a fifty-two week high of $294.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

