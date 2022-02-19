Centiva Capital LP Invests $442,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of BLNK opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.