Centiva Capital LP Takes $485,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $454.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

