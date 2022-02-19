Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,268 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Certara were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 987.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $4,122,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,127,193 shares of company stock worth $270,062,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

