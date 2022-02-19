CEVA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CEVA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at $1,920,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

