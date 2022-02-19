C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.