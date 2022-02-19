C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

